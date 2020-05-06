'Wacko' Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Trump Attack, Fixes 'Typo' With Proper Lament Over Pandemic Deaths

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday called out President Donald Trump for rage-tweeting about late-night comedians when he should be focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier that afternoon, Trump tweeted his congratulations to Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, “a onetime Trump Hater” who has changed his tune and found ratings success at the conservative cable network. In doing so, the president also put down Kimmel and his competitors, CBS’ Stephen Colbert and NBC’s Jimmy Fallon.

“Trump was up very late last night watching TV and rage-tweeting at 12:46 am,” Kimmel said. “His mood apparently continued into the afternoon, because today he wrote, ‘Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a onetime Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel…’

“‘Wacko last placer?’ I hope he wasn’t talking about me!” the host deadpanned. “I think this was maybe another typo situation. I think what he meant to tweet was, ‘I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by this insidious virus. My thoughts are with the families of those who have passed. I pledge to spend every waking moment working to make sure our medical workers have the support they need and every American has access to tests. P.S. Congrats to Greg Gutfeld!’ That’s better, right?” 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Kimmel then went on to suggest why Trump seems to be familiar with all the late-night shows. “I’ve heard if you snort enough Adderall, you can watch four of them at once,” he said, referring to the former Apprentice host’s rumored abuse of the ADHD medication.

Trump’s swipe at ABC’s late-night host capped a busy day of tweeting that also included his direction of a racial slur at Kellyanne Conway’s half-Filipino husband, George Conway (whose Lincoln Project super PAC on Sunday night debuted a damning “Mourning in America” commercial) as well as a Cinco de Mayo reminder of his infamous “taco bowl” photo.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Kimmel’s monologue in full, then hit the comments with your reactions.