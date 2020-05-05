Space Force Trailer: Steve Carell and an All-Star Crew Prepare for Liftoff

RELATED STORIES Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell in Netflix's Space Force — Get First Look

Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell in Netflix's Space Force — Get First Look John Malkovich to Join Steve Carell in Netflix Comedy Space Force

Steve Carell is looking to the skies… and grooving to the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” while he does it.

Carell stars in the new Netflix comedy Space Force, co-created by Carell and The Office‘s Greg Daniels, and in a just-released teaser trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Carell’s four-star general Mark R. Naird, who gets put in charge of the U.S. military’s newest branch: the Space Force. (Yeah, Mark can barely suppress his giggling, either.)

Mark jumps at the chance to run his own branch of the military, but early returns aren’t good: He catches another general laughing about what a “s–tshow” it is. An early rocket prototype explodes in a huge fireball (“it cost as much as four new middle schools,” a co-worker grimly tells Mark), and meanwhile, Mark’s daughter is getting suspended for giving her teacher the finger. It’s no wonder, then, that Mark tries to de-stress by locking himself in his office and singing “Kokomo” to himself — complete with tropical dance moves.

Carell is joined by an out-of-this-world cast, with John Malkovich co-starring as head science advisor Dr. Adrian Mallory, Lisa Kudrow playing Mark’s wife Maggie and an ensemble that includes Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Fred Willard (Modern Family) and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House).

Space Force debuts Friday, May 29 on Netflix — watch the teaser trailer above, and hit the comments below to share your first impressions.