Siesta Key Season 3 Returns to MTV This Summer — Watch Trailer

The beach is back. MTV’s Siesta Key returns for the second half of its Season 3 on Tuesday, June 16 (8/7c), and we have a first look at the “sun, surf and sabotage” to come.

Siesta Key, which premiered back in July 2017 (doesn’t that feel like forever ago?), stars Juliette Porter, Alex Kompothecras, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller and Chloe Trautman as themselves.

Last seen on March 10, the show’s third season finds Juliette with a new relationship and a new gig with one of island’s biggest fashion entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Alyssa surprised her (secretly unfaithful) boyfriend with pregnancy news, Chloe’s career was put in jeopardy after clashing with Alex, Madisson (with two S’s!) and Ish (just Ish!) struggled to keep their long-distance romance afloat, Garrett found it difficult to begin trusting Kelsey again, and Brandon had to face the music after his industry aspirations crashed and burned.

Like so many MTV docuseries before it — including Laguna Beach and The Hills — Siesta Key sets out to prove that, as Peter Griffin once mused, “It’s not easy growing up anywhere.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at the second half of Siesta Key Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.