Selena Gomez Quarantine Cooking Show Ordered to Series at HBO Max

You’re not the only one trying to perfect focaccia bread while in quarantine: Selena Gomez is right there with you.

The pop singer will host and executive-produce an unscripted cooking series, which has received a 10-episode order at HBO Max, TVLine has learned.

Described as an “unapologetically authentic cookalong,” the as-yet-untitled show will find Gomez attempting to make delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine. In each episode, she’ll be joined remotely by a different master chef, and “they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients,” the logline reads. Each installment will also highlight a food-related charity as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do, and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely don’t have the formal training, though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.” HBO Max: Guide to Upcoming Shows

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through — how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

HBO Max launches Wednesday, May 27, while Gomez’s project is slated for a summer debut. Will you be watching when it premieres?