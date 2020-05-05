Jean Smart to Play Las Vegas Diva in HBO Max Comedy, Michael Schur to EP

RELATED STORIES HBO Max Streaming Service: Your Guide to the Upcoming Original Series

Las Vegas is about to get a lot Smart-er.

Emmy winner Jean Smart will star as a Sin City diva in a dark comedy for HBO Max from Michael Schur and a trio of Broad City writers, TVLine has learned. The untitled show, which has received a 10-episode series order from the upcoming streaming service, “will explore a dark mentorship that forms between a Las Vegas diva” played by Smart “and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old,” per the official description.

Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky — all of whom wrote for Broad City — created the series and will write it as well. Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) will serve as an executive producer.

“When this dream team came to us, we jumped at the chance to develop this project, which features two complex female characters working in comedy and facing the professional and personal challenges that come along with it,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “When Jean Smart came aboard, we were even more delighted to move forward.”

Smart first rose to fame as Charlene in the CBS sitcom Designing Women and won two Emmys for her guest appearances on Frasier. She earned a third Emmy in 2008 for her supporting role on Samantha Who?. She enjoyed a small-screen resurgence in recent years, with key roles on Fargo (as Season 2 crime family matriarch Floyd Gerhardt), Legion (as Dr. Melanie Bird) and Watchmen (as Laurie Blake).