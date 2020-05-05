TVLine Items: Chris Pratt Series to Amazon, Syfy Sets Debate and More

Chris Pratt will be making his TV return on Amazon Prime Video: The Parks and Recreation vet’s conspiracy thriller The Terminal List has landed at the streamer with a straight-to-series order, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, the series — written by David DiGilio (Strange Angel) and directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) — follows Navy SEAL Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. “Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability,” per the official synopsis. “However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.”

In addition to starring, Pratt will also serve as an executive producer alongside DiGilio and Fuqua.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate, in which a rotating group of nerd-tastic, nostalgia-loving celebrities hash out fandom’s burning questions, will premiere Thursday, June 18 at 11/10c on Syfy. Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie, Mystery Science Theatre 3000) hosts, with Mayim Bialik, Orlando Jones, Aisha Tyler and Reggie Watts among the celeb guests lined up.

* CBS’ Game On!, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and executive-produced by James Corden and Ben Winston, will now debut Wednesday, May 27 at 8 pm. Based on the BAFTA-winning A League of Their Own, the comedic game show pits two teams of three — captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities — against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

* Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show, My Boys) will play former Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a potential dark comedy series at AMC, our sister site Variety reports. The project chronicles Ford’s rise and subsequent fall after he was caught on video smoking crack cocaine during his reelection campaign.

* BET’s American Soul, which follows the personal trials and professional successes of a young Don Cornelius (Power‘s Sinqua Walls), will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 pm.

* HBO has released a trailer for its six-part docuseries I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (premiering Sunday, June 28), which chronicles the late Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer. Watch it below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?