The Mandalorian: Robert Rodriguez Confirmed as a Season 2 Director

RELATED STORIES Rise of Skywalker Hitting Disney+ Early: Watch Trailer for Full Star Wars Saga

Rise of Skywalker Hitting Disney+ Early: Watch Trailer for Full Star Wars Saga The Mandalorian Docuseries Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Baby Yoda and Inside Secrets of the Star Wars Spinoff

Once Upon a Time in… Nevarro?

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez — whose credits include El Mariachi, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City and Spy Kids — confirmed that he is among those who directed a Season 2 episode of Disney+’s flagship series The Mandalorian.

The news came on May 4 aka “Star Wars Day,” which also was when Disney+ premiered Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode docuseries (that resumes Friday with weekly releases).

Sharing a photo of himself with the Child (aka “Baby Yoda”), Rodriguez tweeted, “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe.”

Rodriguez’s previous few TV credits include From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, which was an offshoot of the 1996 pulp film he directed.

Also on Star Wars Day, Peyton Reed (director of Ant-Man and its sequel) confirmed that he, too, had helmed an installment in The Mandalorian‘s sophomore run, which completed production in March and is set for an October premiere.

Season 2’s directors also include Dave Filoni (who helmed the Mandalorian pilot and Season 1’s “The Gunslinger”), Rick Famuyiwa (who directed Season 1’s “The Child” and “The Prisoner”), cast member Carl Weathers and series EP Jon Favreau.

Are you curious to see what R-Rod brings to the Mandoverse?