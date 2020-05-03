Lucy Lawless, Daniela Ruah, Many Others Trade Blows in Xena Stunt Vet Zoë Bell's Lockdown Fight Video

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Mahershala Ali

Xena: Warrior Princess stuntwoman Zoë Bell’s cure for quarantined boredom just might liven up your day as well.

Bell, who kicked off her stunt career by doubling for Xena herself, rounded up, yes, Lucy Lawless, plus NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Daredevil and Briarpatch‘s Rosario Dawson and dozens of others — a thrilling mix of fellow stunt performers and “badass” actresses — for one of the interactive-ish “lockdown” videos that are all the rage these days.

The video opens with Bell lamenting her at-home boredom, before realizing she can “play” with her friends — literally kicking things off with a swift foot to Lawless’ forehead. Lawless then uses Xena’s Chakram to wallop stuntwoman Tara Macken, which leads into a chain reaction that involves, in order, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, stuntwoman Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, stuntwoman Amy Johnston and Cameron Diaz.

At that point, stuntwoman Kim Murphy sends Ruah toppling backwards over a bench — after which the NCIS: LA vet slugs Michaela McAllister (aka Florence Pugh’s Black Widow double). Kaitlin Olson follows, headbutting stunt performer Lauren Mary Kim (Daredevil, S.H.I.E.L.D.), who then delivers to Pugh herself a real “Ow!” moment.

The remainder of the video features the likes of actresses Daryl Hannah, Tracie Thoms, Zoe Saldana, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and a baseball bat-wielding Margot Robbie — intertwined with stunt vets such as Ming Qiu, Jessie Graff (American Ninja Warrior, Supergirl) and Moneymakers Heidi and Renae — shortly after which Bell brings things full circle with an encore appearance.

