Scrubs Actor Sam Lloyd Dead at 56

Actor Sam Lloyd, who memorably played Ted the lawyer on Scrubs along with dozens of other TV roles, has died; he was 56 years old.

Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year. Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed his passing with a tweet on Friday: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Lloyd played Sacred Heart’s sad-sack lawyer Ted Buckland in all nine seasons of Scrubs, and reprised the role on another Lawrence-created series, Cougar Town. Lloyd was a frequent TV guest star from the 1990s on, including a turn as the Elaine-obsessed Ricky on Seinfeld and a two-season run as Dr. Albert Goldfine on Desperate Housewives. His most recent TV credit was a 2019 episode of American Housewife.

Scrubs star Zach Braff also memorialized Lloyd via Twitter: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

