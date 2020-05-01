RELATED STORIES Carrie Coon Joins The Gilded Age, Replacing Amanda Peet in HBO Drama From Downton Abbey Creator

Not even the most thorough packing list can help you prepare for a trip to Lovecraft Country.

At least, that’s the sense we’re getting from a new trailer for HBO’s series adaptation of Matt Ruff’s novel, which you can view above.

Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors (When We Rise) as Atticus Freeman, who embarks on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America — with the titular locale as his destination — in search of his missing father (The Wire‘s Michael Kenneth Williams). Joined by his friend Letitia (Underground‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (American Crime Story‘s Courtney B. Vance), Atticus endures “a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback,” per the official synopsis.

In the trailer above, we get a sneak peek at Atticus’ journey, which includes explosions, at least one car driven through a building and a few shadowy glimpses of a gigantic, lizard-like creature. (But Atticus must have known the dangers of this trip, considering Lovecraft Country is marked on the map with a Grim Reaper image. Ominous!)

Underground co-creator Misha Green serves as showrunner on Lovecraft Country and executive-produces with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, among others.

The series will debut in August, though a specific premiere date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, check out the trailer above, then hit the comments with your initial reactions!