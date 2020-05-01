Dynasty Video: Can Danny Trejo Help Sam Prevent a Moldavian Massacre?

If you’re going to sneak into an Eastern European palace to save your family, it helps to have a friend known as “Machete” in your corner — even if he is just a hallucination.

This very specific scenario occurs on tonight’s Dynasty (The CW, 9/8c) as Sam has a vision of actor Danny Trejo during a hazy flight to rescue Blake and Anders from an apparent crisis in Moldavia. According to the episode’s official synopsis, Liam and Adam also attempt to save the day, but Sam’s involvement has us thinking that the duo’s plan doesn’t exactly pan out.

“Everybody’s got a little badass in them,” Trejo tells Sam in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the episode. “You just got to know when to let it out. … Now might be a good time!”

Fans of the original Dynasty (1981–1989) should be quite familiar with Moldavia; the show’s iconic Season 5 cliffhanger, commonly referred to as “the Moldavian massacre,” left dozens of characters’ fates in question when a royal wedding took a deadly turn — for two minor characters, at least.

Because Dynasty is among the 100+ TV series that had to shut down production in response to the coronavirus pandemic, tonight’s episode is now the penultimate hour of Season 3, with next week’s episode becoming the de facto finale. That said, the reboot has been renewed for a fourth season, so the Carringtons’ story is far from over.

