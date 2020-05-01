Idina Menzel, Keke Palmer and More Join Second Disney Family Singalong

RELATED STORIES HTGAWM Recap: Wait, What Happened Between Sam and His Sister?!

ABC is calling on some big names — including a few actual Disney Princes and Princesses — for Round 2 of its successful singalong series, airing Sunday, May 10 (7/6c).

Though more names will be announced leading up to the Mother’s Day broadcast, the first round of performers from The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II have been released. feature Scroll down for a complete list of the performances announced thus far:

* Idina Menzel and Ben Platt will perform “A Whole New World” from Aladdin

* Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose will perform “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog

* Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III (Broadway’s Simba) will perform “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King

* Halsey will perform “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

* Rebel Wilson will perform “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid

* Miguel will perform “Remember Me” from Coco

* Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert will return to perform “Step in Time” and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins

* Shakira will perform “Try Everything” from Zootopia

* Josh Gad will perform “When I Am Older” from Frozen 2

* Keke Palmer will perform “Zero to Hero” from Hercules

* And a collection of Broadway performers — Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland — will perform “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan

Which of these performances are you most excited to see? And which do you hope still get added to the list? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.