Anderson Cooper broke some news of his own on Thursday night, announcing live on the air that he has become a father. The birth of Wyatt Morgan Cooper was revealed in the closing moments of CNN’s weekly town hall to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a difficult time in our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” Cooper began. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold onto moments of joy, moments of happiness. As we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love. I wanted to take a minute to share with you some joyful news of my own. On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

This new baby shares a first name with Cooper’s father, who died when the future anchor was just 10 years old. His middle name, Morgan, is a family name on his mother’s side — and he knows that his parents would have approved, as he found “Morgan” on a list of potential baby names his own parents made for him 52 years ago. (Side note: Get that document into a museum, stat!)

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” Cooper continued. “I’m so grateful to those who paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over lovingly and tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

Cooper concluded by saying, “I do wish that my mom, my dad and my brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe that they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us — happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. New life, new love.”

