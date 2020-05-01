Adventure Time: Distant Lands Coming Soon to HBO Max — Watch First Teaser

Here’s something that’ll make Adventure Time fans go, “Ooo.” The first official teaser for the upcoming HBO Max series Adventure Time: Distant Lands has arrived, and all your favorite characters from the original Cartoon Network hit are present and accounted for.

Distant Lands is billed as a collection of four one-hour specials, beginning with a BMO-centric installment titled — wait for it — “BMO.” Here’s what we can expect from that first hour, according to the official synopsis: “When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!” The teaser even ends with a clip of a new song BMO sings in space.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the other three episodes, complete with vague-yet-intriguing synopses:

‘Obsidian’ | “Marceline and Princess Bubblegum journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom — and deep into their tumultuous past — to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.”

‘Wizard City’ | “Peppermint Butler starts over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?”

‘Together Again’ | “Finn and Jake [reunite] to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.”

Launching on Wednesday, May 27, HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month. Current HBO subscribers via AT&T and DirecTV, along with HBO Now subscribers, will have immediate access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Also, an ad-supported version of HBO Max (price TBD) is also planned to launch in 2021. The company has not said whether an annual subscription rate will be made available.

Hit PLAY on the first teaser for Adventure Time: Distant Lands above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.