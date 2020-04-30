The Voice Season 18 to Continue With Live Episodes Filmed Remotely

With all the drama of a red chair turn, The Voice on Thursday unveiled its plan to keep Season 18 on track with a series of live episodes filmed remotely from all across the country.

The show’s new format — which kicks off on Monday, May 4 (NBC, 8/7c) — finds Carson Daly hosting from a soundstage (sans live audience) in front of the The Voice‘s signature red chairs. Though the coaches won’t be sitting in their usual spots, Kelly Clarkson (from Montana), Blake Shelton (from Oklahoma), Nick Jonas and Legend (both from Los Angeles) will appear remotely to provide their usual feedback to the remaining contestants.

Speaking of those contestants, the 17 remaining singers will also perform remotely; though Monday’s episode will be pre-recorded, Tuesday’s results show (May 5, 8 pm) will be live. According to NBC, “the artists will learn live and in the moment if they will compete for the Instant Save. America will also have the chance to participate in the remote live shows on a new level on Tuesday nights by voting in real-time to determine which artist will advance to the Top 9 from the Instant Save.”

Four artists, one from each team, will be announced as safe on Tuesday. Then, each coach will select one additional artist to continue in the competition. The elusive final spot in the Top 9 will be determined by the Wildcard Instant Save; four artists with the next-highest overnight votes from each team will compete.

“Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way,” Voice EP/showrunner Audrey Morrissey said in a statement. “It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar.”

