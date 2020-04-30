TVLine Items: L.A.'s Finest Trailer, Brilliant Friend Renewed and More

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are back on the beat: Their Spectrum Originals Bad Boys offshoot L.A.’s Finest will return for Season 2 with three episodes on Monday, June 8 via Spectrum’s On Demand service. New installments will then debut weekly on Mondays.

In the upcoming season, “Syd (Union) mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna (Alba) must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage,” per the official synopsis. “But when a powerful crime wave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.”

Press PLAY above to watch the Season 2 trailer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO and Italian broadcaster RAI have renewed the coming-of-age drama My Brilliant Friend for Season 3, to be based on Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, the third book in author Elena Ferrante’s quadrilogy.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Ramy Season 2, premiering with all 10 episodes on Friday, May 29:

* Lifetime has released a trailer for the TV movie I Was Lorena Bobbitt, narrated by Bobbitt herself, who is also an EP on the project, and debuting Monday, May 25 at 8/7c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?