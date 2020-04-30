Killing Eve Sneak Peek: It's Eve's Birthday, But Villanelle Gets a Present

RELATED STORIES Killing Eve Head Writer Explains That Season 3 Premiere Shocker: 'It Had to Be Something Monumental'

Villanelle is so giddy in this Killing Eve clip, you’d think it was her birthday.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode (BBC America and AMC, 9/8c), our favorite killer-for-hire is happily bouncing up and down in a cable car… and scaring the bejeezus out of Konstantin. (That makes it extra fun for her, of course.) To twist the knife even further, she taunts him that she’ll be his boss soon enough, but she reassures him: “Don’t worry, you’ll be my favorite. All the other employees will hate you.”

The real reason Villanelle is in such a good mood, though? “It’s Eve’s birthday today,” she confesses — even as Konstantin reminds her that she shot Eve and ruined her marriage. Villanelle didn’t know that last part, it seems: “The Mustache is gone?” Niko has run off to Poland, Konstantin informs her, and we can just see the wheels in Villanelle’s head start to turn.

But that’s not all: Konstantin has another surprise in store for her, too. Press PLAY on the video above to see what he gives Villanelle that puts another smile on her face.

