Ryan Reynolds' ABC Game Show Don't Rewards Players for Doing Nothing

Doing nothing can finally pay off.

That’s the premise of Ryan Reynolds‘ new ABC game show, Don’t, where contestants team up with family and friends for a chance to win up to $100,000. How do they win big? By taking on ridiculous tasks with one simple rule: “Don’t.”

The series (premiering June 11 at 9/8c) will feature “hilarious, unexpected moments that break from the traditional game show format,” as teased in the trailer above. Four-member teams will tackle oddball challenges, like “Don’t blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House.” Accomplished missions will earn money in team bank accounts, while failed challenges will force players to suffer some very silly consequences. Contestants can also test their fearlessness by selecting risky options like the “Don’t Push” button or a “Don’t You Dare, You” challenge. In the end, teams will keep the money remaining in their bank, if anything is left at all.

Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies) hosts, while Reynolds serves as executive producer and lends his voice.

“I’m excited for people to see Don’t and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: Please Do Not,” said Scott.

Alongside Reynolds, additional executive producers include David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Green and George Dewey.