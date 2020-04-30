Carrie Coon Joins The Gilded Age, Replacing Amanda Peet in HBO Drama From Downton Abbey Creator

RELATED STORIES HBO's We're Here: Shangela Is On a Mission to Drag Up America (Hopefully Without Angering Any More Ghosts)

The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon is entering The Gilded Age, in a pandemic-related recasting on the HBO period drama.

Coon is replacing Amanda Peet (Brockmire) in the role of Bertha Russell, because now that The Gilded Age‘s start of production has been delayed from this spring to fall, due to the shutdown of production of most TV series, the latter will no longer be available.

Our sister site Deadline first reported on the recasting.

Developed by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and set in 1880s America, The Gilded Age centers on young Marian Brook, an orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts in New York City and finds herself thrust into high society. Fellowes will serve as writer, creator and executive producer, with his Downton Abbey collaborator Gareth Neame serving as another EP.

The series, originally developed at NBC, earned a 10-episode order from HBO in May 2019.

Coon’s Bertha Russell is described as a woman who uses her husband’s business success to infiltrate the upper crust. The cast also includes Morgan Spector (Homeland) as Bertha’s husband George, a ruthless robber baron who doesn’t like to lose; Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) as Agnes van Rhijn, a stubborn aristocrat who managed to hook a husband just as her family’s plantation was collapsing and proudly resists change at every turn; and Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) as Agnes’ sister Ava Brook, who’s forced to rely on her sister’s charity when times get tough.