World of Dance Shakes Things Up With 'Blind Battle' and More Game-Changing Twists in Season 4 — Meet All 34 Acts

RELATED STORIES Titan Games Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; All 13 Episodes Completed

Titan Games Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; All 13 Episodes Completed America's Got Talent, World of Dance Get May Return Dates on NBC

NBC’s World of Dance is undergoing a few programming tweaks ahead of its fourth season premiere (May 26, 10/9c).

First up is the addition of a “Qualifier Twist.” During the audition process, contestants will think they’re performing one last time for producers, only to discover that the Qualifiers have already begun, and the judges — Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO — will determine whether they continue in the competition.

The show is also introducing a “Callback Vote,” which will allow the judges to see an act perform one more time to determine whether they should proceed to the next round. As for the Duels round, the judges will now decide which acts face off, and the acts won’t know until they meet on the dance floor for a “Blind Battle.”

Lastly, the Redemption round is also undergoing a pretty major change. Per NBC, “This season’s redemption will be decided by a special surprise guest judge who will choose which two acts up for elimination will go head-to-head to earn the final slot in the Semi-Final.”

Scroll down for a complete list of the international acts competing for the $1 million grand prize on World of Dance Season 4:

JUNIOR DIVISION:

* 305, Latin Ballroom group from Miami, Fla.

* Amari Smith, Hip-Hop dancer from Las Vegas, N.V.

* Antonio & Maria, Latin Ballroom duo from Naples, Italy

* Bailey & Kida, Urban Dance duo from Los Angeles, Calif.

* Chibi Unity, Fusion crew from Niigata, Japan

* GigaBots, Popping group from Vancouver, Canada

* GRVMNT, Hip-Hop group from Vancouver, Canada

* Itty Bitty Crew, Hip-Hop trio from Edmonton, Canada

* James & Harris, Contemporary duo from Seattle, Wash.

* Keagan Kapps, Contemporary dancer from Moore, Okla.

* Maddy Penny, Ballet dancer from Mesa, Ariz.

* MDC 3, Contemporary trio from Placentia, Calif.

* Project 21, Jazz group from Yorba Linda, Calif.

* Savannah Manzel, Jazz dancer from Lake Elmo, Minn.

* The Break Ninjaz, Breaking crew from Las Vegas, N.V.

* The Difference, Contemporary group from Carol Stream, Ill.

* The Young Cast, Hip-Hop group from Levis, Canada

* Willis, Afro House dancer from Bondy, France

UPPER DIVISION:

* Avant Garde Collective, Urban Dance group from Amsterdam, Netherlands

* CBAction, Street Dance group from Cordoba, Argentina

* Geometrie Variable, Tutting trio from Montpellier, France

* Indigenous Enterprise, Native American Dance quartet from Phoenix, Ariz.

* Jake & Chau, Contemporary duo from San Jose, Calif.

* Jefferson y Adrianata, Salsa duo from Cali, Colombia

* Josh & Erica, Urban Dance duo from Los Angeles, Calif.

* Kurtis Sprung, Contemporary Dancer from Caroga Lake, N.Y.

* Luca & Alessandra, Latin Ballroom duo from Sicily, Italy

* Oxygen, Urban Dance crew from Maastricht, Netherlands

* Pumpfidence, Heels Dance group from Los Angeles, Calif.

* Show Stopper Miami, Jazz Funk group from Miami, Fla.

* Styles & Emma, Ballet duo from Rochester, N.Y.

* The Rise, Hip-Hop group from Gilbert, Ariz.

* The Williams Fam, Hip-Hop quartet from Vallejo, Calif.

* UPeepz, Urban Dance group from Manila, Philippines

Your thoughts on all these changes? Drop ’em in a comment below.