CBS Postpones Amazing Race's Return, Schedules New Summer Reality Series

CBS has scheduled two new reality series for this summer, and in doing so also postponed the lonnnng-awaited return of The Amazing Race.

Season 32 of The Amazing Race, which had completed production prior to the pandemic and was originally set to premiere Wednesday, May 20, instead will arrive later in 2020, given the Emmy-winning series’ value to the network as a “utility player” that can air on any night and in any time period — highly important with the fate of so many returning and possibly new fall series up in the air during the ongoing production shutdown.

But CBS will sate your hunger for summertime reality-TV fare with two brand-new offerings. The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

Game On!, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and executive-produced by James Corden and Ben Winston, will claim TAR’s time slot, premiering Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c. Based on the BAFTA-winning A League of Their Own, the comedic game show pits two teams of three — captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities — against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

Meanwhile, Tough as Nails, from executive producer/TAR host Phil Keoghan, will premiere Wednesday, July 8 at 9 pm. It is described as a competition series that “celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.” Competitors who consider calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

The two newcomers represent “timely and entertaining series for summer,” CBS Entertainment EVP Noriko Kelley said in a statement. “Game On! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough as Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition.”