TVLine Items: Reno 911! Revival Trailer, CBS Soaps Encore Update and More

The Keystone Cops of Reno 911! are returning to the scene of the crime next week via Quibi — and we have your first look at the revival’s inaugural full-length trailer above.

As previously reported, the first three of Season 7’s 12 mini-episodes will premiere Monday, May 4 via the streamer, with subsequent episodes rolling out weekdays.

Returning Reno 911! veterans include Thomas Lennon, Cedric Yarbrough, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui and Mary Birdsong.

* Narrativia, the production company formed by the late British author Terry Pratchett, has teamed with Endeavor Content and the U.K. producer Motive Pictures to develop Pratchett’s Discworld novels into new screen adaptations, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is not to be confused with BBC America’s The Watch, an eight-part series based on the Discworld universe.

* Netflix has ordered a fourth season of the acclaimed Dutch series Borgen, to premiere in 2022, while Seasons 1 through 3 will hit the streamer later this year. The political drama will pick up with Birgitte Nyborg (Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen) in her role as Foreign Minister, while also following Katrine Fonsmark’s (Birgitte Hjort Sorensen) journey

* The Young and the Restless‘ next “Theme Week” of past episodes (kicking off Monday, May 4) will feature episodes dating back to 1981 that focus on the passionate relationship between Victor and Nikki. The Bold and the Beautiful, meanwhile, will air some of the most memorable weddings in the show’s history — some dating back to 1991.

* As with the Daytime Emmys, this year’s winners for Sports as well as News & Documentary programming will be recognized later this year via remote video production.

* Ahead of the Parks and Recreation reunion special, NBC will air The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation on Thursday, April 30 at 8/7c.

* Netflix has renewed its first African original series Queen Sono, starring Quantico vet Pearl Thusi, for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fox’s Labor of Love (premiering Thursday, May 21) has released a promo introducing the “15 hopeful dads” who will compete to win over mom-to-be Kristy through a series of challenges and dates:

