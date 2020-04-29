Parks and Rec Reunion Sneak Peek: Leslie and Ron Catch Up, Talk Meat

RELATED STORIES Parks and Recreation Boss Teases Reunion Special's Surprise Cold Open, Says Involving Nurse Ann Was 'Tricky'

We’re seeing Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson for the first time in five years — and of course, their conversation quickly turns to meat consumption.

The cast of Parks and Recreation is reuniting for a one-off scripted special this Thursday on NBC (8:30/7:30c), and in a just-released sneak peek — which you can watch above — Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope checks in on her old Pawnee Parks Department pal Ron Swanson, played by Nick Offerman.

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation, Ron is holed up in his cabin, he tells Leslie, where he can hunt his own meat and avoid the long lines at the grocery store: “I’ve built up about a 12-year supply of venison jerky.” He offers to ship her some, but warns: “You’ll probably have to get your incisor teeth sharpened.” (She declines, understandably.) He also assures Leslie that he’s faithfully following all social distancing protocols. In fact, “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was four years old,” he says. (Ah, that’s the Ron Swanson we know and love.)

The reunion, titled A Parks and Recreation Special, will also feature original cast members Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Jim O’Heir, along with “several guest stars from the Pawnee universe.” In it, “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to the official description. The special serves as a fundraiser to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides food banks with the resources they need to serve local communities during the coronavirus pandemic. NBC, the Parks and Rec cast and crew and sponsors Subaru and State Farm are matching all donations up to $500,000.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the Parks and Rec special, and then hit the comments and tell us: What do you want to see most out of this reunion?