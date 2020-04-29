Menudo-Themed Competition Series Aims to 'Rebuild' Iconic Boy Band

What’s old is Menudo again.

Universal Television is developing an a hour-long, weekly competition series that will “search for and rebuild” the iconic Latin American boy band, TVLine has learned. There is currently no network attached to the project, which is aptly titled Menudo.

Saved By the Bell vet turned Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez is among the exec producers.

“I grew up as a huge fan of Menudo,” Lopez said in a statement, “and I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this iconic band back to the world.”

Although Menudo made its debut in 1977, the group hit its peak — and became a global phenomenon — in the ’80s. The band also famously launched the career of one Ricky Martin.