Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Icon and Star of HBO's In Treatment, Dead at 53

Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan, whose TV roles included a starring role in Season 3 of HBO’s In Treatment, died on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital while surrounded by wife and two sons. He was 53.

Khan’s passing came following a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer with which he was diagnosed in 2018.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” Khan’s PR agency shared in a statement cited by CNN. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

Khan’s many film credits included Slumdog Millionaire (whose cast won a SAG Award), Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Piku, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Haasil and Life in a Metro. At the International Indian Film Academy Awards (aka the Bollywood OScars), he was a nine-time nominee and three-time winner (including for his roles in Life in a Metro and Hindi Medium).

On Stateside TV, Khan is best known for his Season 3 role on HBO’s In Treatment, where he played Sunil, a math professor from Bengal who is coping with his wife’s death and his subsequent displacement to the U.S. His other TV credits include India’s Banegi Apni Baat , the Indian Hindu series Jai Hanuman and the Japanese miniseries Tokyo Trial.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said on Twitter, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.” The President of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan, meanwhile tweeted he was “saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers.”