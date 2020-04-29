Disney Family Singalong Sequel Set for Mother's Day on ABC — Any Requests?

RELATED STORIES Disney Family Singalong Reunites the High School Musical Cast, Plus 17 Other Performances — Watch and Weigh In

Well that didn’t take long.

Not two weeks after The Disney Family Singalong delivered north of 10.4 million total viewers and a robust 2.6 demo rating for ABC, the network has announced a follow-up to air on Mother’s Day.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will premiere Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and featuring all-new performances of beloved Disney melodies by celebrities in quarantine, oftentimes alongside their own families. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will be followed by an all-new remotely recorded episode of American Idol, airing that Sunday at 8 pm.

As with the April 16 incarnation — which with Live+7 DVR playback amassed 12.7 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating — this Disney Family Singalong will raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

Which Disney tunes not covered the first time around do you hope to see served up for Mom?