All Rise Sneak Peek: Virtual Court Is in Session in Pandemic-Themed Episode

It’s strange times in Judge Lola Carmichael’s (home) court on All Rise.

A newly released promo offers a first look at the CBS legal drama’s upcoming pandemic-themed episode — airing this Monday, May 4 at 9/8c — which was filmed remotely from the cast’s homes using online technology such as Zoom, FaceTime and WebEx. In the installment, Los Angeles is under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, just as it is in real life, but the trials are still piling up. So Lola presides over a virtual bench trial, with Mark and Emily on opposing sides of the case (when they’re not working out and doing group yoga via video chat).

The idea for the unique hour came about when production on the final two episodes of the season was halted due to the global coronavirus outbreak. While editing the April 13 episode online, the creative team realized that “it didn’t quite feel like the exact way to end the season,” executive producer Len Goldstein said during a recent video conference with reporters. “Because our show deals with the justice system and all sorts of issues that our characters face with the justice system, this lent itself in a way to tell a story about a contemporary issue, and what was more contemporary than this? And because our characters are also a community of people that work together, in addition to just people who do their jobs, much like us and much like anybody, we were guessing that they would be curious what was happening, and they wanted to check in with each other.”

“So we all began to think, ‘Is there a technological way that we can tell this story and not use the technology just as a gimmick, but use it to really have a real season finale, bring our group together again, reach out and connect with one another in the same way, and hopefully deliver a satisfying episode in the process?'” Goldstein continued. “Fortunately, Greg Spottiswood, who created the show, and Greg Nelson, one of our senior writers, had a great idea for a story in which to do that. And fortunately, we have one of the most innovative directors in television, Michael Robin.”

