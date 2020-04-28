Titan Games Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; All 13 Episodes Completed

RELATED STORIES Parks and Recreation Boss Teases Reunion Special's Surprise Cold Open, Says Involving Nurse Ann Was 'Tricky'

Parks and Recreation Boss Teases Reunion Special's Surprise Cold Open, Says Involving Nurse Ann Was 'Tricky' The Voice Season 18 Blooper Reel Jokingly Reveals That the Coaches Are 'Even Stupider Than... On Camera'

Dreading the prospect of a sports-free summer? The Rock’s got you (partially) covered.

Titan Games host and exec producer Dwayne Johnson announced late Tuesday that Season 2 of NBC’s athletic competition series will make its debut on Monday, May 25 at 8/7c. The new season will launch with a special two-hour episode before transitioning to its traditional one-hour format the following week.

An NBC source confirms to TVLine that all 13 episodes were completed earlier this year before the coronavirus crisis brought television production to a halt, which means new Titan episodes will run throughout the sports-deficient summer.

Per NBC, Season 2 will pit everyday heroes against world-class professional athletes, including Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions. The winning male and female contestants will walk away with $100,000. If one of the professional athletes emerges victorious, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing; the identities of the participating professional athletes will be announced in the coming weeks.