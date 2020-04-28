Titan Games Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; All 13 Episodes Completed

Dreading the prospect of a sports-free summer? The Rock’s got you (partially) covered.
Titan Games host and exec producer Dwayne Johnson announced late Tuesday that Season 2 of NBC’s athletic competition series will make its debut on Monday, May 25 at 8/7c. The new season will launch with a special two-hour episode before transitioning to its traditional one-hour format the following week.
An NBC source confirms to TVLine that all 13 episodes were completed earlier this year before the coronavirus crisis brought television production to a halt, which means new Titan episodes will run throughout the sports-deficient summer.
Per NBC, Season 2 will pit everyday heroes against world-class professional athletes, including Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions. The winning male and female contestants will walk away with $100,000. If one of the professional athletes emerges victorious, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing; the identities of the participating professional athletes will be announced in the coming weeks.