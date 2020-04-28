The Flash Sneak Peek: The Real Iris Makes a Really Startling Discovery!

RELATED STORIES Legends' Tala Ashe Previews Zari and Constantine's Friction-Filled Quest, Reveals How Queer Eye Inspired Zari 2.0

This week on The CW’s The Flash, Barry will come to suspect that something is “off” in his world. And as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, wife Iris will do same, whilst trapped with Eva inside the Mirrorverse.

In the antepenultimate episode of Season 6, titled “Liberation” and airing Tuesday at 8/7c, Barry (played Grant Gustin) will take a closer look at his life with Iris (or “Iris”) in the wake of last week’s painful lovers’ quarrel.

As Grant Gustin recently previewed for TVLine, “There’s a breaking point where [Barry] looks back at the past few weeks and realizes this isn’t Iris,” based on “the stuff she says” but more so “an emotional connection that’s lacking or not consistent with what they have always had…. Barry has an epiphany moment where he shares all of his suspicions with Cecile, and the writers gave me a really fun scene for when it all lands, where I convey all these ideas about what I think is really going on.”

Meanwhile in the Mirrorverse, Eva McCulloch (guest star Efrat Dor) is about make a bold move — perhaps sparked by what a gobsmacked Iris (played by Candice Patton) discovers in the exclusive clip above, if the shady scientist catches wind of it. Press play above to get a peek at the pivotal moment that appears to push Iris’ buttons.

