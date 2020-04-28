One Day at a Time to Air Animated, Election-Themed Special as Production on Season 4 Remains Shut Down

RELATED STORIES 'One Day at a Time' EPs Weigh In on 'Outlander' Moment and Max's Return

The Alvarez family is getting a ‘toon up.

Pop TV has announced that One Day at a Time — which airs its midseason finale tonight (at 9:30/8:30c) — will return later this spring with a one-off animated special.

The installment will center around Penelope’s conservative family visiting. “Penelope dreads that with the election coming up, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics,” according to the official description. “The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies of how to get through it, illustrated through fantasy sequences.”

The regular cast — which includes Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz — will all voice their own characters, while additional celebrity guest stars are set to be revealed at a later date.

“In my 97 years, I’ve never known of a multi-cam comedy to animate a single episode as a special,” executive producer Norman Lear said in a statement. “Even this I get to experience.”

Added fellow EP and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, “As we all know, it’s hard to keep One Day at a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family – on camera and behind the scenes – together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home. This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories.”

One Day at a Time was one of the 100+ shows that was forced to halt production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. All told, six out of 13 episodes were filmed prior to the shutdown.

Are you looking forward to ODAAT‘s animated special?