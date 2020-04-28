Little Women: Atlanta's Ashley 'Minnie' Ross Dies After Hit-and-Run Accident

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, who starred on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta since its premiere, died Monday from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car accident. She was 34.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross [that she] has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” Ross’ management team shared on her Instagram account. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

According to People, Ross’ car had collided with another vehicle on an Atlanta road on April 26. She then succumbed to her injuries the next day at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Ross, who worked as a hair stylist, had co-starred on Little Women: Atlanta since its debut in 2016, appearing on all five seasons that have aired thus far.

Amanda Salinas, one of Ross’ co-stars on the unscripted series, was among those to pay tribute to Ross on social media following her death.

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!!” Salinas shared in an Instagram post. “Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is… I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt. You were more than our best friend, you were our big sister and still is!!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much!!!! My heart is broken.”