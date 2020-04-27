Will & Grace Creators Address Rumors of a Feud: 'It Was Not an Easy Year'

RELATED STORIES Will & Grace Will Never Be Re-Revived: We 'Don't Want to Do It Anymore'

The last thing that the creators of Will & Grace could have wanted to do as their NBC hitcom ended its long run last week was discuss rumors of on-set tensions between leading ladies Debra Messing and Megan Mullally. But David Kohan and Max Mutchnick did open up at least a little bit about goings-on behind the scenes in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It was not an easy year,” Mutchnick admitted, “but the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage.”

Which is the big reason that he and Kohan didn’t want to even address the talk of a feud between Messing and Mullally, the latter of whom sat out a couple of episodes during the series’ 11th and final season. “We always work under this kind of motto that everything’s about the work,” said Mutchnick. “It’s just about the work.

“And so if we stay true to that,” he continued, “then we just keep [the press] out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell.”