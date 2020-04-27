17 Beloved TV Shows That Aren't Available on Streaming (and How You Might Be Able to Get Eyes on Them)

There are countless classic TV series that have yet to find a streaming home — but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t available in some capacity. That’s where we come in!

TVLine recently asked you, our beloved readers, to pick just one — and only one! — show that you wish you could binge-watch that isn’t available on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime. In doing so, we received hundreds of comments with requests for multiple Emmy-winning comedies and dramas, iconic primetime soaps and various procedurals of the law-and-order variety, as well as myriad cult classics and one-and-done gems.

We then took stock of the most sought-after shows of all. We scoured free and paid streaming platforms in the off-chance that they were available. If not, we then went in search of physical media and digital downloads.

As you’ll see, some of your requests proved impossible to track down. Those included a short-lived, WWII-era drama starring a young Kyle Chandler, and an early-aughts dramedy headlined by a sometimes friend/sometimes foe of Team Flash. TV Shows Not on a Major Streaming Service

Before we reveal our findings, some fun facts:

♦ All of the most sought-after shows originally aired on a major broadcast network — including one that aired on the now-defunct WB.

♦ The oldest series launched in 1979, while the newest series premiered 30 years later, in 2009.

♦ Only two of the following series are half-hour sitcoms — and both of them aired on CBS.

♦ The most sought-after show was mentioned in nearly 14 percent of all responses to our original post.

♦ Eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is featured in not one, but two of the following series.

Click through the attached gallery to see which hard-to-find shows proved most popular, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be seeking any one of them out for your next quarantine binge.