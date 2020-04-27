Michelle Obama Documentary Becoming Set at Netflix — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Turn Up Charlie Cancelled at Netflix

Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir is Becoming a documentary film, courtesy of Netflix.

The streamer announced on Monday that the doc, also titled Becoming, will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the former First Lady’s 24-city book tour. It will debut on May 6.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said in a statement. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

Higher Ground Productions, the company formed by Michelle and Barack Obama, is producing Becoming. In 2018, the Obamas signed a mega-overall deal with Netflix. Their first project, American Factory, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year.

Obama’s memoir, Becoming: A Guided Journal For Discovering Your Voice, was the top-selling book of 2018.