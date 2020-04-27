TVLine Items: HBO's Hellraiser Series, Rogue One Prequel Adds Mon Mothma

HBO is looking to raise a little Hell, by developing a series based on the Hellraiser horror film franchise.

David Gordon Green of the Halloween trilogy that kicked off in 2018 is set to direct the Hellraiser pilot among other episodes, our sister site Deadline reports, while Mark Verheiden (Swamp Thing, Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Doughtery (Krampus) will pen the series.

In assorted stages of development since June 2019, the TV series aims to “create an elevated continuation and expansion” of the Hellraiser film mythology, which itself was based on Clive Barker’s novella “The Hellbound Heart.” With all past mythology understood to be a given, the iconic Pinhead will remain a central figure, lording over his army of human-turned-demon Cenobites.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will expand to 45-minutes episodes, beginning tonight at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

* Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her Rogue One role as Mon Mothma in Disney+’s untitled Cassian Andor prequel series, our sister site Variety reports.

* Nickelodeon’s superheroes-in-training series Danger Force will air a virtually-produced/social-distancing special on Saturday, May 9 at 8 pm, in which “the city of Swellview is quarantined from a way-too-natural gas leak from the nearby Bhutt Factory,” per the official synopsis.

* Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious), will now air Saturday, May 2 at 8 pm, with celeb guests appearing remotely.

* Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has released the poster for its seventh and final, timey-wimey season (premiering Wednesday, May 27):

