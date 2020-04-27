America's Got Talent, World of Dance Get May Return Dates on NBC

RELATED STORIES AGT's Heidi Klum Misses Season 15 Episode Due to Illness

NBC has set one premiere date for two of its summertime staples, America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

AGT Season 15 — which adds Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara as a judge and welcomes Heidi Klum back to the dais (alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel) — will have a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, May 26 starting at 8/7c. Terry Crews returns as host.

“At a time when families are unable to go out, we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape,” Cowell, who is also an AGT EP, said in a statement.

AGT had filmed part of its season at the time Hollywood shut down production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

World of Dance — which will have been off the air for over a year but completed production on all of Season 4 — will also return on May 26, at 10 pm. The dance competition’s judging panel is once again led by Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO, while Scott Evans returns as host.

Says exec producer Lopez, “On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”

Are you eager to eyeball more Talent and dizzying Dance acts?