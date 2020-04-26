Will & Grace Will Never Be Re-Revived: We 'Don't Want to Do It Anymore'

Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick titled the revival’s finale “It’s Time” but could have just as easily called it “It’s the Last Time” — because that’s what it was.

In an interview with our sister site Deadline, the duo made clear that there would be no re-revival a few years down the road. “We’re not coming back. There’s no version of us coming back,” said Mutchnick. “David and I don’t want to do it anymore.”

It’s not that the EPs have grown disenchanted with the characters. On the contrary, “[we] love them,” he said. “We’ve shared them, and [Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally] certainly have a piece of the DNA of these characters in them…

“The network would ultimately be the ones to decide” whether to bring back the comedy yet again, he continued, “but if David and I were given the authority to make the choice, I think it’s time that this story is over. We’ve told every story that we can tell for these characters.”

What do you think? Do you hope that Will & Grace will return once more someday? Or are you ready to let go, this time for good?