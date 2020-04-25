The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of April 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 premieres (including the Penny Dreadful spinoff and Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood), 15 finales (including the very last episodes of God Friended Me and Homeland) and the one-night-only “revival” of Parks and Recreation. All times are Eastern.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

3 am The Last Kingdom Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm God Friended Me series finale (CBS; two hours)

8 pm When Calls the Heart Season 7 finale (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Homeland series finale (Showtime; 70 minutes)

9 pm Vida final season premiere (Starz)

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (ersatz) Season 11 finale (CBS; special time)

10:10 pm Penny Dreadful: City of Angels series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, APRIL 27

3 am Cup of Joe series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Never Have I Ever series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Prodigal Son Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Breeders Season 1 finale (FX)

10 pm Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 finale (AMC)

11 pm Axios returns (HBO)

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

9 pm Autism: The Sequel documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

3 am Normal People series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

9 pm Sistas Season 1 finale (BET)

10 pm Boomerang Season 2 finale (BET; two episodes)

10 pm Dave Season 1 finale (FXX)

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8 pm Last Man Standing (ersatz) Season 8 finale (Fox)

8 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? time slot premiere (ABC)

8 pm Young Sheldon (ersatz) Season 3 finale (CBS)

8:30 pm A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)

10 pm Better Things Season 4 finale (FX)

10 pm Cake Season 2 finale (FXX)

10 pm Council of Dads Episode 2 (NBC, special time)

FRIDAY, MAY 1

3 am Ghostwriter Part 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Hollywood limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Prop Culture series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Trying series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Upload series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8 pm Charmed (ersatz) Season 2 finale (The CW)

11 pm Betty series premiere (HBO) Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

SATURDAY, MAY 2

8 pm Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, hosted by Victoria Justice (Nickelodeon)

