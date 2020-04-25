Ratings: Blue Bloods Tops Friday With Season High, SmackDown Hits Lows

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods delivered 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking up in the demo from its last fresh episode to hit a season high while topping Friday in both measures.

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (6.2 mil/0.7) and Magnum P.I. (7.1 mil/0.7) were both steady. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

ABC | NFL Draft Round 2 coverage averaged 3.1 mil and a 0.7, up 19 and 40 percent from the same night last year.

NBC | The Blacklist (4.8 mil/0.6) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) ticked down to its lowest Fox numbers yet.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

