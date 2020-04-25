SNL Video: Jason Sudeikis Brings Virtual Dance to 'What Up With That?'

What up with that? Jason Sudeikis’ ebullient backup dancer, that’s what.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with its second “At Home” edition of the pandemic, having first attempted socially distanced sketch comedy on April 11.

In one of the most ambitious remotely recorded bits thus far, Kenan Thompson reprised his role as Diondre Cole, host of the BET talk show “What Up With That?” But rather than simply go it alone, Diondre was joined by all the usual suspects, including Sudeikis’ tracksuit-wearing dancer, Fred Armisen’s saxophonist and backup singers Ego Nwodim an Melissa Villasenor — each of whom appeared in their own window without missing a frenetic beat.

It’s been more than seven years since SNL‘s last “What Up With That” sketch, which aired on December 15, 2012 and featured talk show guests Martin Short, Samuel L. Jackson and Carrie Brownstein.

The inaugural SNL at Home averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating, placing second for the season behind Eddie Murphy’s Dec. 21 hosting turn (which drew just shy of 10 mil along with a 2.5 rating). That time around, recuperating COVID-19 patient Tom Hanks served as surprise host, Alec Baldwin called into Weekend Update as President Trump, and Bernie Sanders recorded from home a video as former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.