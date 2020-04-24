The Simpsons Sneak Peek: Will Lisa Meet God in Special Two-Part Episode?

RELATED STORIES The X-Files: A Deep Dive Into Mulder and Scully's Love Story (Which Began Waaaay Before You Thought It Did)

The X-Files: A Deep Dive Into Mulder and Scully's Love Story (Which Began Waaaay Before You Thought It Did) Fox's The Masked Singer: After the Mask Premiere: Grade the Aftershow!

Lisa Simpson is about to meet her maker. The family’s middle child has a religious experience on Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c), the first part of a major two-week event.

Here’s what we can expect from the first half of “Warrin’ Priests,” according to the episode’s official synopsis: “When Bode, a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy investigates his mysterious past.”

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek above, Bode (voiced by Crashing‘s Pete Holmes) introduces Lisa to the wonderful world of meditation, sending her on an animated journey through the cosmos.

Bode and Lovejoy’s holy war continues in The Simpsons‘ May 3 episode (8 pm): “In Michigan, Reverend Lovejoy uncovers the reason why Bode left and came to Springfield. When the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.”

Two-parters are a rarity for The Simpsons. Over the animated comedy’s 31-season run, only a handful of episodes have stretched over multiple sittings, beginning with the infamous “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” mystery back in 1995. (Ah, simpler times.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of The Simpsons‘ latest two-parter, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.