Dead to Me Season 2 Trailer Confirms [Spoiler]'s Return — But How?!

The first full-length trailer for Dead to Me‘s upcoming second season takes an interesting, potentially spoilery turn at around the 90-second mark — consider yourself warned.

Despite the fact that the Netflix comedy’s inaugural season ended with Christina Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy standing over Steve’s dead body, the trailer prominently confirms that the dearly departed character’s portrayer, James Marsden, will be back for Season 2.

Per the official Season 2 synopsis, Dead to Me’s 10-episode Season 2 — which premieres May 8 — will resume where that cliffhanger left off: “Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggles to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.”

The Season 2 ensemble also includes Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.

Watch the trailer above and then riddle us this in the comments: Do you think Steve is alive? Or do you anticipate a lot of Steve-centric flashbacks in Season 2?