Blindspot's Final Season Launch Pushed Back a Week to May 7

Dammit, Jerry!

The rightly celebrated Parks and Recreation reunion nonetheless has had a ripple effect on NBC’s springtime scheduling.

With Leslie Knope and friends returning for A Parks and Recreation Special on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30/7:30c, the premiere of midseason drama Council of Dads‘ second episode has been pushed back to 10 pm that night, preceded by an encore of the pilot. The following week, the This Is A Million Little Things-esque family drama will move to its regular time slot, airing Thursdays at 8.

In a domino effect, Blindspot‘s fifth and final, 11-episode season, which was to kick off Thursday April 30, has been moved back a week, to Thursday, May 7 at 9 pm.

Let’s do this in “listings” form, to better visualize!

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8:30 pm A Parks and Recreation Special

9 pm Council of Dads (series premiere encore)

10 pm Council of Dads Episode 2

THURSDAY, MAY 7

8 pm Council of Dads (regular time slot premiere)

9 pm Blindspot final season premiere.

A scripted, fundraising offering, A Parks and Recreation Special will find the NBC sitcom’s full cast reprising their roles, including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Jim O’Heir. (“Several guest stars from the Pawnee universe” may appear as well, per the network.)

The scripted special’s story is ripped directly from today’s pandemic-heavy headlines: “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.”

