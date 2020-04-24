Batwoman Video: Kate and Alice's 'Overly Sentimental' Night of Wine and Gaming Seems Too Good to Be True

RELATED STORIES Arrow Spinoff Star Is 'Confident' About Pick-Up

Batwoman‘s Alice and Kate engage in Mortal Kombat — as in the fun, video game kind — in this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of the freshman Arrowverse series.

As seen above in the cold open for Batwoman‘s first fresh episode in five weeks (airing Sunday at 8/7c on The CW), Alice (played by Rachel Skarsten) is enjoying a night in of wine, sisterly bickering and good ol’ button mashing. In fact, at one point in the clip above, big bad Alice is even moved to get “overly sentimental” with her sis (Ruby Rose).

But wait, wasn’t Alice last seen being locked up inside Arkham, alongside her “brother” Johnny aka Mouse…?? And after Kate vigorously disowned her twin for the umpteenth time? Press play above to see how this sweet Sisters Night starts to take a shocking turn.

Elsewhere in the episode “A Narrow Escape,” which was directed by Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley: Batwoman encounters a new challenge when one of her cousin’s formidable adversaries resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Meanwhile, as just barely hinted in the sneak peek above, Alice’s own limits are tested.

