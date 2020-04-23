TVLine Items: Ferrell/Rudd Series to Apple, ABC's Story of Soaps and More

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are taking a bite out of Apple TV+: The streamer has ordered the limited series The Shrink Next Door, headlined and executive-produced by the former Anchorman co-stars.

Based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast, the dark comedy explores the bizarre dynamic between charming psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business, as the seemingly normal doctor-patient relationship becomes one fueled by manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction.

The eight-episode series hails from writer Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep) and director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick).

* The two-hour special The Story of Soaps will air Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c on ABC. The program will feature interviews with soap opera actors, producers and casting directors. Watch a promo here.

* FX Networks has given a pilot order to the animated comedy Little Demon, featuring the voices of Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), his daughter Lucy DeVito (Deadbeat, Melissa & Joey) and Aubrey Plaza (Legion), our sister site Deadline reports. In the project, which counts Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty, Community) among its executive producers, a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan (Danny DeVito), who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

* The first two seasons of The Masked Singer will be available to stream for free on Tubi, starting tonight at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

* Quibi is developing the psychological thriller series Horror Accidental, based on the Japanese TV drama series of the same name from Koichiro Miki, Mitsuaki Imura and Kenta Ihara. Writer/director Evan Daugherty (Divergent) will shepherd the U.S. adaptation.

* At Home With Amy Sedaris will return for its third season on Wednesday, May 20 at 10 pm on truTV. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new stand-up comedy special 23 Hours to Kill, premiering Tuesday, May 5:

