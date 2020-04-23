SNL Returning This Weekend With Second At Home Edition

RELATED STORIES SVU Finale Sneak Peek: Olivia Has Harsh Words for a Predator's Lawyer

Two weeks after airing its first-ever totally remote telecast, Saturday Night Live is returning to Studio 8H (figuratively speaking) this weekend with its second At Home edition.

The inaugural SNL at Home averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating, placing second for the season behind Eddie Murphy’s Dec. 21 hosting turn (which drew just shy of 10 mil along with a 2.5 rating). Excepting Murphy’s return to Studio 8H (with musical guest Lizzo), the April 11 SNL at Home delivered the sketch series’ best results since May 4, 2019 , when Adam Sandler hosted alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes (6.8 mil/1.61).

It remains unclear if this weekend’s episode will have a host; Tom Hanks helmed the inaugural At Home installment on April 11.

Watch the announcement below: