Drag Race Sneak Peek: The Queens' Claws Come Out for a Catty Challenge

For the brave individuals who saw Cats in theaters and lived to tell the tail, this clip from Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c) is basically one big trigger fest.

This week’s mini challenge finds the remaining seven queens transforming into life-sized kitty girls, for which they draw inspiration from Grumpy Cat, Eartha Kitt and, of course, the aforementioned Andrew Lloyd Webber nightmare. It’s a fun bit, and Jackie Cox nabs a well-deserved win for a truly bizarre performance.

But first, the queens take a moment to mourn the loss of Jan — and to acknowledge the palpable drop in energy with her absent from the workroom. Still, Widow Von’Du isn’t about to apologize for sending Jan back to New York.

“If I have to lip sync for my life, that bitch better be ready to go back to wherever she came from,” Widow says. “I needed my dream to almost be crushed for me to realize how important it is. I’ve got a new lease on life. I got another golden ticket to be here. As much as I love you, Kansas City, you ain’t gonna see me just yet.”

The queens also congratulate Heidi N. Closet‘s “country ass” on her victory, before turning their attention to Gigi Goode, who admits she entered the infomercial challenge with too much self-confidence. (“Gigi, cocky?” Heidi says. “I would have never guessed!”)

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek of Friday’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 12 below.