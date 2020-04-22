RELATED STORIES 90210 Cast Revisits Series Finale's 'Ridiculous' Ending, 7 Years Later: Who Was 'So Ready' for the Show to End?

Shenae Grimes‘ YouTube account really is the gift that keeps on giving. Just a few weeks after taking us down memory lane with two of her 90210 co-stars, the actress is back with the West Beverly Hills High School reunion we’ve all been waiting for.

In a new Zoom chat posted on Wednesday, Grimes (aka Annie) is joined by Jessica Lowndes (Adrianna), AnnaLynne McCord (Naomi), Michael Steger (Navid), Josh Zuckerman (Max), Jessica Stroup (Silver), Matt Lanter (Liam), Tristan Wilds (Dixon) and even Dustin Milligan (Ethan) for another look back at their time on the CW gem.

The entire 27-minute reunion is worth watching for fans of the short-lived series, but here are a few highlights:

* Grimes mentions that she didn’t know Steger’s “real age” until they wrapped the series. (He’s now 39, which means he was playing a 28-year-old high school student when 90210 premiered in 2008.) Steger says he always felt better when he got to film with Trevor Donovan (Teddy), who is also currently 39.

* The group briefly discusses McCord’s self-made spoof ending, which snowballs into a conversation about writing and filming a limited-series conclusion via Zoom. (For the record, I volunteer to write and edit that together. Just say the word.)

* Wilds says his favorite thing to film was the infamous charity stripping scene. The guys agree that it was a good time, and Steger even promises (or threatens?) to post some of their rehearsal footage on social media. So, you know, keep an eye on his Instagram and his Twitter.

* Stroup does a decent job of explaining Milligan’s exit after the show’s first season: “We had our two show creators leave, and when we had the new team come in, they wanted to switch things up. Dustin is a comedy guy. He’s got a different vibe to him, and he was having to force it sometimes, being the hunky boyfriend or whatever.” Milligan later appears in the video, speculating that Ethan is now an organic farmer slash Uber driver slash stripper.

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy the 90210 reunion in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.