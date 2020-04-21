The Bold Type Season 4 To Return in June — Watch a New Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Talks Jane's Big Relationship Decision

Meeting in the fashion closet this summer! The Bold Type will resume with the back half of Season 4 on Thursday, June 11 at 10/9c, Freeform announced on Tuesday.

In the upcoming episodes, “Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body” following her double mastectomy, while also managing her new responsibilities at Scarlet, per the official synopsis. Elsewhere, “Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world,” while “Kat tries to find a new direction in her life” after being fired from the magazine.

For Jane, “you’re definitely going to see her have to figure out how to love the skin that she’s in,” her portrayer Katie Stevens previously told TVLine. “Having something that’s a part of you taken away for preventative measures, obviously, is something really powerful. But with the reconstruction, we’re gonna see her kind of battle, ‘How do I accept myself? And how do I face this new reality? Are people looking at me differently? Do people know?’ I think that it’s gonna be kind of a struggle for her, and we’re going to see that all happening while she’s stepping into another new reality of having her own vertical [at Scarlet]. So things are gonna be a little complicated for Jane in the back half of the season, but I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

Additionally, Melora Hardin, who plays Scarlet boss Jacqueline, will make her episodic television directing debut with the second episode of Season 4B.

Watch a date announcement and teaser for the new season above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!