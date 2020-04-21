TVLine Items: Chip & Joanna's Network Delayed, NOS4A2's New Date and More

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ latest renovation is on hold: The launch of the Fixer Upper stars’ Magnolia Network has been delayed due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns.

A four-hour preview event for the network — a joint venture with Discovery, which was originally slated to debut Oct. 4 — will air Sunday, April 26 at 5/4c on DIY Network, which will be rebranded into Magnolia Network. The block will begin with a look back at the Gaineses’ five-year Fixer Upper journey and will continue with a sneak peek of Magnolia’s upcoming programming slate.

* The premiere of NOS4A2 Season 2 has been pushed back from Monday, June 1 to Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm on AMC. Meanwhile, Shudder’s Creepshow Season 1 will now air on AMC over six weeks (instead of three) on Mondays at 10 pm, beginning May 4.

* ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special is now available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

* CBS will air the special #HomeVideos: A Global Phenomenon (working title) in May. The program, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will feature viral video moments created during social distancing and sheltering in place.

* The first two episodes of The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years, averaged 6.1 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2 on Sunday, ranking as the two most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004 and the most-watched ESPN documentary content ever.

* The Lovebirds, a big-screen comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, about a couple who, on the brink of breaking up, get embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery, will now premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 22.

